111 new cases in the city

No deaths, 17 found in rural area

Aurangabad, Jan 6:

In all, 128 corona suspects were found positive in the district on Thursday.

Patients found in the city are from Cidco, Kanchanwadi, Bhuiwada, Cidco N-9, Pisadevi, Railway Station, Beed Bypass, Ramnagar, N-1, Shendra, Avishka Colony, N-2, N-4, Bhavaninagar, Aref Colony, V Centre, RPF, Akashwani, Pratapnagar, Mhada Coliny, Bansilalnagar, Khadkeshwar, Airport area, Chanakyapuri, MIT Hospital, Ganeshnagar, Shahnurwadi, Juna Bazar, Satara area, Vidyut Colony, Chiklathana and Shreyanagar (One each), Ulkanagri, Shaktinagar (two each), Vedantnagar, Osmanpura (Three each), Padegaon, Beed Bypass (four each) and others (56).

Patients found in rural areas: Khultabad (one), Kannad and Paithan (two each) and Aurangabad tehsil (12)

Final case tally in the district on Jan 6:

New cases: (City 111, Rural area 17)

Total patients: 1,50,287

Cured: 1,46,257

Discharged today : 28

Active : 372

Deaths: 3658 (0 deaths today)

Testing in the city:

RTPCR : Positive

1253 --- 85

Rapid Antigen

806 --- 26

Total testing

2159 --- 111

Total positive

111