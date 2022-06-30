11.4 mm rain in the city

Aurangabad, June 30:

Rains lashed some parts of the city around 4 pm on Thursday. The rain again started at around 8.45 pm. It heavily rained for about 20 minutes. The MGM JNEC observatory recorded a rainfall of 11.4 mm till 8.30 pm, while 15.2 mm rainfall was recorded at MGM Gandheli observatory, informed meteorologist Srinivas Aundhkar. The Chikalthana observatory recorded 8.6 mm rainfall.