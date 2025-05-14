11,468 students scored 90 pc & above marks

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A total of 11,468 candidates scored 90 per cent and above marks in SSC at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE).

The State Board conducted the examination in February-March 2205 and declared its result on Tuesday. More than 1.72 lakh students were declared successful in the 10th examination.

The number of candidates who scored 90 per cent and above is 11,468 (6.639 pc).

The percentage and range-wise number of candidates is as follows;

pc range------------------candidates---total pass pc

85-90 pc---------------------16,262-------9.414

80–85------------------------18,312------10.60

75-80------------------------19,348--------11.20

70-75------------------------18,796-------10.88

65-70-------------------------17,806--------10.31

60-65-------------------------18,797---------10.88

45-60-------------------------39147---------22.66

below 45 pc----------------12,801------------7.411

Total pass-------------------1,72,737