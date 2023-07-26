11th flyover in the city on cards

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The number of vehicles in the city started increasing rapidly each day. Accordingly, the number of flyovers also started to increase in the city. So far, 10 flyovers have been constructed within the jurisdiction of the city. Now, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has started preparations for the 11th flyover in the Railway Station MIDC area. If a flyover is constructed in the above-mentioned area, it is hoped that the traffic will move smoothly from the road built, in front of Devgiri College, to Beed Bypass. The civic administration has shortlisted EKAM Venture (Nashik) as the project management committee (PMC) and ordered it to prepare and submit the DPR within ten days.

Presently, the residents staying in different localities around Padmapura have to go to Beed Bypass via Eknathnagar or Railway Station flyover. Taking cognizance of it, the then administrator Dr Abhijeet Chaudhary had decided to construct a flyover on the road leading to the railway station MIDC. Accordingly, the CSMC allocated Rs 15 crore in its annual budget for this flyover.

After his transfer G Sreekanth took charge as an administrator, who after going through the proposal, ordered the appointment of a PMC for the flyover to resolve the traffic congestion.

Accordingly, the office of the city engineer through a tender process appointed the above PMC. After finalising the tender of EKAM Venture - the PMC - was ordered to prepare the DPR.

Elaborating in details, the city engineer A B Deshmukh said, “The MIDC area is naturally hilly for constructing a flyover. A road leading to MIDC has also been constructed in front of Devgiri College. There is a railway track in the middle of this hillock. If a flyover is built over the railway track, a major traffic problem will be solved."