12 injured in freak ST bus pile-up near Nipani Phata

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Two MSRTC buses, a car, and a two-wheeler injured 12 passengers on Wednesday morning near Nipani Phata, barely 30 minutes after the bus departed from Cidco. The incident occurred when a milk can suddenly fell on the road, forcing a two-wheeler rider to brake sharply triggering a chain collision.

According to eyewitnesses, a Latur-bound ST bus (MH-24-AU-8295) had left Cidco depot at 8:00 am. Near Nipani Phata, the rider’s sudden stop led a trailing car (MH-46-N-1038) and an Ichalkaranji-bound ST bus (MH-09-FL-7435) to brake abruptly. The Latur bus following them failed to halt in time and rammed into the Ichalkaranji bus, injuring several passengers onboard. Locals and MSRTC staff, including traffic controller S. S. Pathade from Pachod depot, rushed to the scene. The injured were shifted to the district hospital by ambulance, while other passengers were sent onward in another bus. Cidco depot manager Nilima Bagul and MSRTC officials visited the hospital and assured financial assistance.

12 passengers injured; one in ICU

One patient is in the ICU with facial trauma. Most suffered head, nose, and knee injuries. The injured include: Chandrakala More (65, Pandharipimpalgaon), Kiran Kale (85, Kaleborgaon), driver Shyam Dongre (40, Latur), Navnath Kale (40, Chavanwadi ), Vaijnath Lokhande (70, Mukundwadi), Savita and Prabhakar Kharsade, Pralhad Karpe (75, Devalband, Khej), Arun and Anjali Kharute(66, Balajinagar), Balu Kute (40, Borgaon, Gevrai), and Ganesh Thorat (40, Ambajogai).

Eyewitness accounts

"We had just left the depot. Suddenly, everything crashed. I was hit on the face."

– Navnath Kale, passenger

"My knees and head were injured. Everything happened in seconds."

– Anjali Kharute, passenger