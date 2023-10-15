12 killed on Samruddhi Highway; Terrible accident involving Tempo Traveller, truck near Jambargaon toll booth

Vaijapur: In a major accident on the Samruddhi Highway near the Jambargaon toll booth, 12 persons were killed and 18 injured in a collision between a Tempo Traveller and a truck around 1.30 am early on Sunday. All the individuals involved were residents of Nashik.

According to the information available, all the people in the Tempo Traveller had been to seek darshan of Sailani Baba. They were returning to Nashik on Saturday. In the middle of their journey, near Jambargaon in Vaijapur tehsil, the Tempo Traveller collided with a stationary truck with such a force that around 30 people on board the Tempo Traveller suffered severe injuries and 12 succumbed.

The injured were taken to Vaijapur hospitals and some of them were referred to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The police reached the spot and began the rescue work.

The Tempo Traveller and truck involved in the gruesome accident on Samruddhi Highway near Jambargaon toll booth in Vaijapur tehsil on early Sunday morning.