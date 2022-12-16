122 donate blood in camp organised by Massia

Aurangabad: A blood donation camp was jointly organised by the Marathwada Association of Small Scale Industries and Agriculture (MASSIA) along with Chandra Electricals and Electronics, Dhananjay Group and Isha Foundation on Thursday. In all 122 units of blood were collected in the camp.

The blood donation camp was organised on the backdrop of the ongoing blood shortage in the city. The camps were organised in various industries. The Massia members had appealed to all the members to participate in the blood donation camp. Hence a large number of industrialists and workers participated in the camp. Convenor of the Massia women entrepreneurship development cell Ratnaprabha Shinde and members Aarti Pargaonkar also donated blood in the camp. In all 71 donors donated blood in the camp organised at Chandra Electricals and Electronics, Plot no L-11/6, Waluj. The Shri Satya Sai Blood Centre collected blood. Also, 51 people donated blood in the camp organised at Massia Chikalthana office. Massia vice president Anil Patil, secretary Rajendra Chaudhary, treasurer Suresh Khillare, Gajanan Deshmukh, Arjun Gaikwad, Dushyant Athavle, former president Bharat Motinge and others were present.