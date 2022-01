1224 corona suspects found positive

Aurangabad, Jan 23:

In all, 1224 corona suspects were found positive in the district on Sunday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Patients found in the city are from

Khadkeshwar, Osmanpura, Nageshwadi, Gurudattanagar, Paithan Road, Padampura, Ajabnagar, Sainik Vihar, ST Colony, Deogiri College area, Itkheda, Samarthnagar, Vijaynagar, Ramnagar, Mill Corner, Railway Station area, Adarshnagar, Osmanpura, Sanjaynagar, Nageshwarwadi, N-1, Ramtara HS, Kasliwal Marvel, Shendra, Hamalwada, Railway Station, Padampura, Satara area, Raja Bazar, Supari Hanuman Mandir area, N-6 Cidco, Gajanan Colony, Hanumannagar, Cantonment, Gajanan Colony, Bhimnagar, Paithan Gate, Reliance Digital Prozone Mall area, Disha Apartment, Millenium Park, Tilaknagar, Sansarnagar, Baijipura (One each).

Bansilalnagar, Satara area, Pratapnagar, Osmanpura, Jai Tower, Padegaon, Jyotinagar, Shantiniketan Colony, MIDC area, Shivajinagar (Two each).

Beed By-pass, Jalannagar, Pethenagar, Nutan Colony, Himayatnagar, (Three each).

Ghati area, Kranti Chowk - 4, Garkheda - 5, Kanchanwadi - 6, Others - 673.

Patients found in the rural areas are from Phulambri - 12, Soyegaon - 14, Kannad - 19, Khuldabad - 32, Gangapur - 36, Paithan 48, Sillod - 65, Vaijapur - 78, Aurangabad - 141.

2 die; total deaths: 3675

An 85 years old man from Shekta and 62 years old man from Bhavan, Sillod died in Government Medical College and Hospital.

Final cases tally in Aurangabad district on January 23

New patients: 1224 (City 779 Rural 445)

Total patients: 1,60,401

Cured - 1,49,972

Discharged today: 567 (City 454 113 rural)

Active: 7754

Deaths: 3675 (02 die on Sunday)

Corona vaccination in district on January 23

Total Doses: 42,91,730

First Dose: 27,81,605

Second Dose: 14,97,792