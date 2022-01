1236 corona suspects found positive on Saturday

Aurangabad, Jan 22:

In all, 1236 corona suspects found positive in the district on Saturday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Patients found in the city are from Ghati area, Mayur Park, Pawannagar, Padampura, Station Road, Silk Mill Colony, Shilpnagar, City Chowk, Bhavsinghpura, Samtanagar, Shaktinagar, Adityanagar, N-2, Jyotinagar, Paithan Gate, Bansilalnagar, Naikshatrawadi, Dashmeshnagar, Shivajinagar, Osmanpura, Mhasobanagar, Nageshwarwadi, Chetnanagar, Rajeshnagar, Shantiniketan Colony, Mhada Colony, Akashwaniare, Sudhakarnagar, New Osmanpura, Kranti Chowk, Jalannagar, Khadkeshwar, Chhatrapatinagar, Nakshatrawadi, Chaikalthana, Mukundwadi, Shivajinagar, Gajanan Colony, Uttamnagar (One each).

Paithan Road, Snehnagar, Itkheda, Pratapnagar, vedantnagar, Cantonment, New Hanumannagar (Two each).

Ulkanagari, Devanagar, Samarthnagar, (Three each). Satara area - 4, Garkheda - 5, Others - 718.

Patients in the rural areas are from Soygaon - 3, Phulambri - 29, Sillod - 40, Khuldabad - 41, Kannad - 47, Paithan - 55, Vaijapur - 61, Gangapur - 72, Aurangabad - 98.

2 die; total deaths: 3673

A 69 years old man from Sarafa Shrimant Galli died in Government Medical College and Hospital. A 60 years old man from Deogiri Colony died in a private hospital.

Final cases tally in Aurangabad district on January 22

New patients: 1236 (City 790 Rural 446)

Total patients: 1,60,177

Cured - 1,49,405

Discharged today: 481 (City 346 135 rural)

Active: 7099

Deaths: 3673 (02 die on Saturday)

Corona vaccination in district on January 22

Total Doses: 43,02,609

First Dose: 27,86,772

Second Dose: 15,02,611