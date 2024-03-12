13 competitions to be held in Indradhanush today
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 12, 2024 09:10 PM2024-03-12T21:10:03+5:302024-03-12T21:18:40+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The different competitions will be organised on March 13, the third day of Indradhanush, the five-day State youth festival at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu). A total of 13 contests will be held on Wednesday.
The names of the stages, events and their schedule are as follows;
1.Stage-1-Srujanrang (main auditorium)
--One-Act-Play--- from 8 am to 1 pm
--Classical dance from 1 pm to 7 pm
--Mime from 08 pm to 10 pm
2.Stage-II- Naadrang- (Open stage, Dramatics Department)
--Light Singing-Indian from 8 am to 12 pm
-- Group Singing Indian from 1 pm to 8 pm
--Group Singing Western from 3 pm to 9 pm
3.Stage-III-Abhijatrang-(CFART Auditorium)
--Classical Instruments from 8 am to 2 pm
--Short film from 3 pm to 6 pm.
4.Stage-IV Shabdarang - (Department of Physics)
--Elocution from 9 am to 12 pm
--Quiz Contest (written) from 2 pm to 3 pm
5.Stage-V-- Lalitrang-(Department of Fine Arts)
--Collage from 9 am to 11.30 am
--Rangoli from 12.30 pm to 3 pm
--Cartoon from 3.30 pm to 6 pm