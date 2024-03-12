13 competitions to be held in Indradhanush today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The different competitions will be organised on March 13, the third day of Indradhanush, the five-day State youth festival at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu). A total of 13 contests will be held on Wednesday.

The names of the stages, events and their schedule are as follows;



1.Stage-1-Srujanrang (main auditorium)

--One-Act-Play--- from 8 am to 1 pm

--Classical dance from 1 pm to 7 pm

--Mime from 08 pm to 10 pm

2.Stage-II- Naadrang- (Open stage, Dramatics Department)

--Light Singing-Indian from 8 am to 12 pm

-- Group Singing Indian from 1 pm to 8 pm

--Group Singing Western from 3 pm to 9 pm

3.Stage-III-Abhijatrang-(CFART Auditorium)

--Classical Instruments from 8 am to 2 pm

--Short film from 3 pm to 6 pm.

4.Stage-IV Shabdarang - (Department of Physics)

--Elocution from 9 am to 12 pm

--Quiz Contest (written) from 2 pm to 3 pm

5.Stage-V-- Lalitrang-(Department of Fine Arts)

--Collage from 9 am to 11.30 am

--Rangoli from 12.30 pm to 3 pm

--Cartoon from 3.30 pm to 6 pm