13 corona patients found on Wednesday
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 22, 2022 11:40 PM2022-06-22T23:40:01+5:302022-06-22T23:40:01+5:30
Thirteen corona suspects were found positive in the district on Wednesday. For details, refer to the box given below.
Nine patients were found in the city and four in the rural areas.
Corona patients tally in district on Wednesday
Patients found: 13 (City: 09, Rural: 04)
Total Patients: 1,69,906
Patients discharged: 10 (City: 08, Rural: 02)
Total Discharged: 1,66,108
Total Deaths: 3732 (00 die on Wednesday)
Active Patients: 66
Vaccination situation in district
Total Vaccination: 53,87,663
First Dose: 30,02,419
Second Dose: 22,98,946
Precaution Dose: 86,298