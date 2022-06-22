13 corona patients found on Wednesday

Aurangabad, June 22:

Thirteen corona suspects were found positive in the district on Wednesday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Nine patients were found in the city and four in the rural areas.

Corona patients tally in district on Wednesday

Patients found: 13 (City: 09, Rural: 04)

Total Patients: 1,69,906

Patients discharged: 10 (City: 08, Rural: 02)

Total Discharged: 1,66,108

Total Deaths: 3732 (00 die on Wednesday)

Active Patients: 66

Vaccination situation in district

Total Vaccination: 53,87,663

First Dose: 30,02,419

Second Dose: 22,98,946

Precaution Dose: 86,298