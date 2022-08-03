13 corona patients reported on Wednesday

Aurangabad, Aug 3:

As many as, 13 new patients were reported on Wednesday, including 07 in city and 06 in rural areas. For details, refer to the box given below.

Corona patients tally in district on Wednesday

Patients found: 13 (City: 07, Rural: 06)

Total Patients: 1,71,409

Patients discharged: 20 (City: 10, Rural: 10)

Total Discharged: 1,67,435

Total Deaths: 3744 (00 die on Wednesday)

Active Patients: 230

Vaccination situation in district

Total Vaccination: 55,82,045

First Dose: 30,38,564

Second Dose: 23,57,273

Precaution Dose: 1,86,208