13 corona patients reported on Wednesday
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 3, 2022 11:20 PM2022-08-03T23:20:02+5:302022-08-03T23:20:02+5:30
Aurangabad, Aug 3: As many as, 13 new patients were reported on Wednesday, including 07 in city and 06 ...
Aurangabad, Aug 3:
As many as, 13 new patients were reported on Wednesday, including 07 in city and 06 in rural areas. For details, refer to the box given below.
Corona patients tally in district on Wednesday
Patients found: 13 (City: 07, Rural: 06)
Total Patients: 1,71,409
Patients discharged: 20 (City: 10, Rural: 10)
Total Discharged: 1,67,435
Total Deaths: 3744 (00 die on Wednesday)
Active Patients: 230
Vaccination situation in district
Total Vaccination: 55,82,045
First Dose: 30,38,564
Second Dose: 23,57,273
Precaution Dose: 1,86,208Open in app