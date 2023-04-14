13 passengers injured in Shiv Shahi bus-container collision

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a tragic accident, 13 passengers sustained injuries after a Shiv Shahi bus and a container collided with each other, at Mahaveer Chowk, on Friday early morning. Meanwhile, the injured are undergoing treatment at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

Kranti Chowk police said, “The Shiv Shahi bus of Nasik Depot (MH 09 EM 1297) left our Central Bus Stand for Nasik on Friday at 4 am. When the bus arrived at Mahaveer Chowk, a container (MH 40 CM 0613) was coming from Cantonment and proceeding towards Jalna. In an attempt to speed away the bus towards Karnapura, the bus driver could not control the speed and it got dashed to the rear portion of the container. The passengers on-board sustained a sudden jerk. They sustained injuries due to hitting the bus furniture and the ceiling of the bus. The driver and the conductor also sustained severe injuries, said the police. Acting upon the information, the police inspector Rajendra Holkar, and assistant PI Rajkumar Pujari reached the spot and rushed the injured victims to GMCH.

The names of injured passengers are Vidya Rahul Pardeshi (26), Rahul Uday Pardeshi (35, both from Kalamb - Dharashiv), Sindhubai Nivrutti Dongre, Nivrutti Mahadev Dongre (75) and Dhondabai Gaikwad (75, all three from Yeola), Ashok Ahire (54), Shiv Shahi bus driver Jagan Singh Jhala (52), Baby Balasaheb Burbade (40), Nirmala Madhukar Dighe (55), Pandurang Ganpat Gadekar (83), Meera Ashok Shinde (57), Lata Balu Khandbhale (55, all from Nashik) and Sharad Eknath Rajguru (44, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar).