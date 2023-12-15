13,000 MSMEs are backbone of the country's defense sector

Colonel Manik Anand highlights role in Rs 1 lakh crore production

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Colonel Manik Anand, from the aerospace division of the department of defense, revealed that 13,000 Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) are serving as the backbone of the country's defense sector. Speaking at the Thursday Talk seminar in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Colonel Anand emphasized the significant contribution of these MSMEs, generating a remarkable production worth Rs 1 lakh crore in the defense sector over the past year.

The seminar, organized by Magic, Tata Technologies Limited, EBTC, and Hi-Tech College on Thursday, discussed the strides taken towards self-reliance in the defense sector. Colonel Anand highlighted the role of Indian MSMEs in developing world-class defense products, emphasizing their crucial position in reducing the nation's dependence on defense imports.

Colonel Anand mentioned initiatives through Innovations for Defense Excellence (IDEX) to support young entrepreneurs, MSMEs, and startups, fostering indigenous production. Magic, as an IDEX partner incubator, plays a vital role in Marathwada and the state, contributing to the goal of a self-reliant India.

The seminar aimed to accelerate the startup-diverse process and connect various elements of the startup ecosystem through the Tata Technologies Magic Innovation Hub (TMIH) virtual exhibition. Magic director Ashish Garde, Professor of Hitech college Dr Kailash Atkare, Ankita Tyagi of EBTC and others were present.