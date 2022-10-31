133 constables become PSIs

Aurangabad

The state government had canceled the Naik category in the police department ans instead recognized the posts of constables, head constables and ASIs. As per this order, the policemen completing 30 years of service, serving as ASIs for three years and those presently taking salaries as per PSI grade will be eligible for promotion as PSI. Accordingly, DCP Aparna Gitay on the directives of CP Dr Nikhil Gupta issued the order of promotions. In all, 133 policemen became PSI during this Diwali festival.

Those promoted as PSIs are Mohd Shaikh Mukhtar Sharif, Nazirkhan Pathan, Devidas Mandale, Bhagwan Naik, Munshi Isa Shah, Devrao Dangurde, Suresh Jire, Prakash Kesare, Ramesh Dandge, Dilip Muley, Vilas Bhavare, Abdul Rafiq Mohd. Isaq, Hamid Baig Aziz Baig, Samson Hiwale, Ramesh Gaikwad, Bansi Rathod, Shaikh Azhar, Bhausaheb Kunte, Md. Anees, Narayan Butte, Dhanraj Kapadne, Bhavsan Tupe and others.