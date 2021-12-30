13.60 lakh citizens vaccinated

Aurangabad, Dec 29:

Various initiatives like no vaccine, no petrol, no entry in government offices and no salary were implemented by the administration to get the citizens vaccinated. This proved useful as citizens responded to the vaccination. So far 13,60,526 citizens have been vaccinated in the city, according to the municipal health department.

Citizens lined up in front of vaccination centers in the city in the first week of November. Likewise, vaccination camps are being conducted in collaboration with various social organizations. Till December 28, 8,60,384 citizens in the city took the first dose. Of these, 5,00,142 citizens have taken the second dose. The percentage of those taking the first dose is 81.50 and the percentage of those taking the second dose is 47.38. About 72,000 citizens are on the target of the corporation. The team of the municipal corporation will vaccinate these citizens by visiting their homes.