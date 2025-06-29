1,364 illegal structures cleared in CSMC’s historic crackdown

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Following the shocking June 19 murder near Mukundwadi crematorium, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC), backed by police, launched a massive demolition drive.

On June 20, 229 encroachments were removed near the crime scene. Over the weekend, 1,135 more unauthorized properties were demolished between Mukundwadi and Cambridge, widening the road to 200 feet. The operation was aligned with the city’s development plan, which mandates 45 meters from Mahavir Chowk to Seven Hills, and 60 meters up to Cambridge Chowk. This sudden enforcement surprised many residents. Earlier this month, CSMC had also cleared encroachments from Deolai to Mahanubhav Ashram on Beed Bypass.

Paithan road next

Starting Monday at 9 am, a similar joint operation begins on Paithan Road from Mahanubhav Ashram to Nakshatrawadi to widen it to 60 meters. Many locals have voluntarily vacated structures. The same team and force will carry out the task.