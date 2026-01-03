1,397 CUs and 5,045 BU ready for 1267 polling booths

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The municipal corporation administration has begun preparations to ensure the smooth conduct of the polling process for the general municipal elections. A total of 1,267 polling stations have been selected in the city, and 1,397 control units and 5,045 ballot units have been kept ready. The election branch has informed that 20 per cent additional machines will also be kept in reserve.

The government has made available an adequate number of EVMs to the municipal corporation. Control Units (CU) and Ballot Units (BU) were requisitioned, and the EVMs were procured from various tehsil offices in the district. Processes such as erasing old data from the machines and charging them are currently underway. As per the rule, control units equivalent to 10 per cent more than the total number of polling stations must be kept available. Accordingly, for 1,267 polling stations, a total of 1,397 control units have been provided.

Considering the number of voters booth-wise, some polling stations require two ballot units, some three, while others need four. As approximately 75 to 80 per cent of polling stations require four ballot units, planning has been done accordingly. In addition, around 20 per cent extra ballot units will be made available to each election returning officer (ERO). Overall, a total of 5,045 ballot units have been kept ready for polling.