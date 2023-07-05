14 circles of Marathwada records heavy rainfall

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The divisional administration has notified heavy rainfall in 14 circles (mandals) of the seven districts of the Marathwada region till 8 am on Wednesday (July 5).

Heavy rainfall has been recorded in one or two circles or tehsils in each Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Beed, Jalna, Latur, Nanded, Parbhani and Hingoli districts.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar - 83 mm rainfall has been recorded in Harsul and 74 mm in Dongaon circles of Gangapur tehsil; 70 mm in Lasurgaon and Ghaigaon circles of Vaijapur tehsil.

Jalna: 73 mm in Gondi circle of Ambad tehsil. Beed: 73 mm in Pali circle.

Latur: 70 mm in Nagalgaon circle of Udgir tehsil, 84 mm in Mogha and 67 mm in Dewarjan circles.

Nanded: 113 mm in Islampur circle of Kinwat tehsil and 99 mm in Deheli circle.

Parbhani: 113 mm in the tehsil, and 80 mm in Nandapur circle of Kalmanuri tehsil of Hingoli.

