14 corona patients reported on Monday

Aurangabad, July 25:

As many as, 14 new patients were reported on Sunday, including 08 in city and 06 in rural areas. For details, refer to the box given below.

Corona patients tally in district on Sunday

Patients found: 14 (City: 08, Rural: 06)

Total Patients: 1,71,209

Patients discharged: 20 (City: 10, Rural: 10)

Total Discharged: 1,67,162

Total Deaths: 3741 (02 die on Monday)

Active Patients: 306

Vaccination situation in district

Total Vaccination: 55,32,018

First Dose: 30,32,700

Second Dose: 23,47,091

Precaution Dose: 1,52,227

2 corona patients die

Two corona patients being treated in private hospitals died on Monday. An 81 years old man from Cidco, N-8 area was being treated in a private hospital since July 23. A 75 years old man from Jadhavwadi area was being treated in a private hospital from July 14. Both the patients breathed their last on Monday.