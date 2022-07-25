14 corona patients reported on Monday
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 25, 2022 10:45 PM2022-07-25T22:45:01+5:302022-07-25T22:45:01+5:30
As many as, 14 new patients were reported on Sunday, including 08 in city and 06 in rural areas. For details, refer to the box given below.
Corona patients tally in district on Sunday
Patients found: 14 (City: 08, Rural: 06)
Total Patients: 1,71,209
Patients discharged: 20 (City: 10, Rural: 10)
Total Discharged: 1,67,162
Total Deaths: 3741 (02 die on Monday)
Active Patients: 306
Vaccination situation in district
Total Vaccination: 55,32,018
First Dose: 30,32,700
Second Dose: 23,47,091
Precaution Dose: 1,52,227
2 corona patients die
Two corona patients being treated in private hospitals died on Monday. An 81 years old man from Cidco, N-8 area was being treated in a private hospital since July 23. A 75 years old man from Jadhavwadi area was being treated in a private hospital from July 14. Both the patients breathed their last on Monday.