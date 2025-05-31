14 stolen Two-wheelers recovered in Pishor

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Pishor police arrested two thieves and recovered 14 stolen motorcycles valued at Rs 12.7 lakh on Saturday afternoon. The accused, Naviduddin Najrouddin Shaikh (Nagpur) and Shaikh Mujahid(Karimnagar), have been remanded to police custody until June 2 by the Kannada court.

The theft was reported on May 28 by Deepak Sakhahari Jangle from Kanhegaon village, Phulambri taluka. During investigation, police traced the stolen bike (MH 20 GP 2294) to Naviduddin in Nagpur, leading to his arrest. He confessed that Mujahid assisted him, who was subsequently detained. The duo admitted to stealing and selling motorcycles across Kannada city, Pishor, Sillod, Ajintha, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar MIDC Cidco, and Phulambri police limits. Police recovered 13 additional bikes from sites revealed by Mujahid. Cases have been registered at Pishor Police Station. Police urge owners of stolen bikes to approach the station for recovery.