14-year-old married and pregnant; Case against husband, in-laws, and parents

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A case has been registered against a man, his parents, and the minor girl’s own parents for marrying off a 14-year-old girl who was later found pregnant.

The complainent police sub-inspector Bhagyashree Shinde on behalf of the state at the Waluj MIDC police station. The incident came to light after government medical college and hospital (GMCH) informed police of the girl’s medical condition. Assistant police inspector Sushma Pawar recorded the girl’s statement, where she said her marriage took place last month in Ranjangaon. Shortly after the wedding, she was shifted to a child shelter by the Child Welfare Committee and the Damini Squad. Following complaints of abdominal pain and nausea, she was admitted to GMCH, where her pregnancy was confirmed. The girl told police that she had been engaged a few months earlier and had physical relations with her husband post-marriage. She also revealed her parents arranged the marriage due to financial hardship. Based on her statement and medical report, the police confirmed she is a minor and registered an FIR under the guidance of senior officers.