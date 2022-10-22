15-day Diwali vacation for PG Depts; 6-day for administration in Bamu

The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University has announced 15 days Diwali vacation for the postgraduate departments of the city and Osmanabad sub-centre campus while the administrative departments will have six days of holidays.

The PG departments will remain closed up to November 3 while there will be no function at administrative departments up to October 27. Incharge registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle made this announcement of the Diwali holidays.

Colleges confused over 2 holidays on 26

The university declared the list of public holidays for the year 2022. In the holidays' list, it was mentioned that there will be two holidays on October 26 (Wednesday). Many colleges were confused about this.