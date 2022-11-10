15-year-old kidnapped girl rescued in 12 hours

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

The Jawaharnagar police arrested a youth and his accomplice for eloping with a 15-year-old girl by luring her on the pretext of marriage within 12 hours. As it was an inter-caste matter, the police took immediate action and handed over the girl to her parents after her rescue. The two accused have been arrested in a kidnapping case and have been remanded in police custody for four days.

Victim’s motor on November 7, lodged a complaint that her 15-year-old daughter Asmita (name changed) was missing. A few days back, she met a 22-year-old Atif Arif on social media. After getting acquainted they exchanged their WhatsApp numbers and Atif trapped her in a love affair. He later lured her for marrying him and kidnapped Asmita. Her parents suspected Atif and the police immediately started the investigation. They rescued the girl within just 12 hours of the incident.

Considering the seriousness of the incident, PI Santosh Patil started the investigation. A team including PSI Vasant Shelke, Santosh Raut, Maruti Gore, and others launch a manhunt for Atif. In the CCTV footage, it was found that he took her to Vaijapur on a bike and then with the help of his friend took her in a car leaving his bike there. The police then nabbed Atif and his friend Nadim on the way. The statement of the victim was registered in the presence of child welfare committee officials and was handed over to her parents.