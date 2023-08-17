15-yr-old leopard dies of multi-organ failure

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A 15-year-old leopard, Raja, an inhabitant of Siddharth Garden Zoo of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC), has died of multi-organ failure on Wednesday night. The wildlife animal was suffering from illness for the last two months.

Raja was brought from Amte’s Animal Ark (Hemalkasa-Gadchiroli) in 2016 at the age of 8 years. The leopard was accustomed to the natural habitat in the zoo for the last seven years.

The leopard was under treatment of veterinarian Dr Neeti Singh. The testing of blood samples revealed the illness. The treatment was initiated, but breathed his last on Wednesday night.

The post-mortem of Raja was held on Thursday (August 17) morning. The team led by assistant commissioner (animal husbandry), Dr Amit Kumar Dubey, includes veterinarians Dr Rohit Dhumal and Live Stock Development Officer Dr Mahesh Pawar.

The body of the leopard was consigned to flames and the panchama of the same was performed by the range forest officer (RFO) D B Taur and circle forest officer (CFO) A D Tangad.

The primary autopsy report revealed that the wildlife animal had died of multi organ failure, said the CSMC veterinary officer.