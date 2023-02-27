1500 bookmarks to W20 delegates on the heritage tour

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Aurangabad Chapter of the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (Intach) will be presenting a set of ‘Bookmarks’ revealing the history of the Tourism Capital to the W20 international delegates visiting selected heritage monuments in the city on Tuesday.

Intach has printed 1500 bookmarks for the occasion. They will be presenting a set of 10 bookmarks to each delegate in the morning.

Intach Aurangabad Chapter’s Co-Coordinator Dr Swapnil Joshi, Adv Tejaswini Aphale, Saurabh Jamkar, Amit Deshpande, Dheeraj Deshmukh, Sanket Kulkarni, Nikhil Bhalerao, Mughda Bhave, Shreya Mandlik, Dnyaneshwar Patil, Arch. Kshamika Bagal, Purva Deshmukh, Bageshree Desai, Kanchan Mudwadkar, Rashmi Thakur and others took efforts for bringing out the bookmarks.

Set of 10 bookmarks

Each set of 10 bookmarks coins of Satvahanas period, Pitalkhora Caves, Bodhisattva Padmapani of Ajanta Caves, Pratisthan’s Teerstambh, Himroo Silk Products, Paithani Products, old wadas of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, step wells of Yadava period, Satara’s Khandoba Temple and Naher-e-Ambari. The cover of the set is a handmade paper manufactured at Kagazipura.