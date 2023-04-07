15,000 engineers in the State will miss the promotion opportunity

Post of deputy engineer will be filled through direct recruitment

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Around 15,000 assistant and deputy engineers working in the public works and water resources departments of the state will not be eligible for promotion due to a decision being made at the government level. The posts of deputy engineers will be filled through direct service recruitment, in violation of recruitment rules. The Gazetted Engineers Association (GEA) held a press conference in the city on Friday to protest against this decision and warned of possible agitation.

The government has created the post of assistant engineer and plans to recruit 50 percent degree holders and 50 percent diploma holders for the position, considering equal seniority while filling these posts. However, this decision may lead to injustice for engineers who appear and get recruited through the Public Service Commission examination. The association demands that deputy engineer recruitment should not be done 100 percent through direct service recruitment and that degree holders should be given priority over diploma holders. They also call for the implementation of recommendations made by the old committee and adherence to service rules. Failure to do so could result in the loss of 6,500 assistant engineers, 1,560 deputy engineers and 5,701 assistant engineers, and 1,470 diploma holders in the PWD. The association plans to meet with the Chief Minister and Deputy CM to present their stand. General secretary of the association KM Sayyed, divisional president Ajay Taksal, engineer Subhash Chandsure and others were present.