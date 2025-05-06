15K residential consumers enjoy benefit under PM Solar Scheme

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

To provide free electricity to domestic consumers using up to 300 units per month and enable them to earn income by selling surplus power, the Central Government has launched the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar - Muft Bijli Yojana (Prime Minister’s Free Electricity Scheme for Homes) and it is receiving a good response from electricity consumers. In the past year, approximately 15,000 consumers from the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division of MSEDCL have benefited from the scheme. Solar energy systems with a total capacity of 53.4 megawatts (MW) have been installed on their rooftops, generating electricity.

Under this scheme, domestic consumers can install solar power systems with a capacity of 1 to 3 kilowatts (KW) on their rooftops, enabling them to receive around 120 to 360 units of free electricity per month. To make this more accessible, loans at concessional interest rates are being provided by various banks, and the loan process has been simplified.

Besides, incentives are being offered to rural consumers and Grampanchayats to encourage participation in the scheme. MSEDCL is also offering automatic approval for applications up to 10 KW and is facilitating the installation of solar net meters as part of the process.

The electricity generated from solar power systems installed under the scheme can be directly used by the consumers. Moreover, if the generated electricity exceeds the consumer's needs, MSEDCL buys the surplus power, and the corresponding amount is adjusted in the consumer’s electricity bill.

For rooftop solar installations, the Central Government provides direct subsidies to domestic electricity consumers. It is Rs 30,000 for a 1 KW system, Rs 60,000 for a 2 KW system and a maximum of Rs 78,000 for 3 KW or more capacity.

All processes are online

Under the PM-Surya Ghar scheme, consumers who install solar power systems are receiving nearly free electricity. Domestic consumers and residential societies are encouraged to take advantage of this government-subsidised scheme. MSEDCL has made all related processes online and simplified for the convenience of consumers,” said the MSEDCL Chief Engineer (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Zone), Pawankumar Kachhot.