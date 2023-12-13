16 students of Mgmt Sci Dep selected in campus interviews

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A total of 16 students from the Management Science Department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) were selected in the campus interviews. Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd conducted the campus interviews.

Director of the Department Dr Mohammed Farooque said that each of the selected MBA students would get an annual package of Rs 3.6 lakh.

Univeristy placement officer Dr Girish Kale, Placement officer of the department Dr Shweta Rajale, Dr Abhijit Shelke, Ram Kalani, Dr Sonali Kshirsagar, Dr R K Priya and others worked for the success of the initiative.