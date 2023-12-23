160-kg woman delivers baby after facing complications

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The city doctors deserve applause for performing a complicated delivery and succeeded in bringing smiles on the face of a woman weighing 160-kgs. The married woman delivered her first baby after eight years of her marriage. Meanwhile, the condition of both the mother and the baby is hale and hearty, said the gynaecologist Dr Shubhangi Tandale-Palwade and Dr Khushboo Bagadi-Kasat.

The 30-year-old woman works as a librarian in a government office in the city. She conceived after eight years of marriage, but it was a challenge for the doctors. The woman was overweight, as a result, the visibility of the foetus in her womb was not clear in the sonography report.

Besides, the doctors attending her were also worried about shifting to another hospital in case of emergency during the delivery or at the eleventh hour.

Overcoming all odds, the doctors of the city's one hospital performed the caesarean operation successfully. The doctors Tandale, Bagadi along with anaesthetist Dr Priyanka Mittal-Gayal, Dr Deepak Gayal, Dr Prashant Asegaonkar, Dr Palnitkar, Dr Khatavkar and others took efforts for the success of the operation.