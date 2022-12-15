1,688 confirm B Pharm admission in 1st round

Aurangabad: The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) has allotted seats for the first Centralised Admission Process (CAP) round of B Pharmacy. The last date for confirmation of admission at the college is December 16.

It may be noted that nearly 61,979 candidates have registered for B Pharmacy and Pharm D courses from across the State.

The final merit list of 61,611 students was released. Of them, 45,769 students filed option forms.

A total of 27,505 students were allotted seats for the first CAP round. Nearly 1,688 students have confirmed their admissions till today. The remaining candidates can confirm their admission until 5 pm on December 16. Two new B Pharmacy colleges were granted permission in Marathwada this year. One is from Aurangabad while another is in Latur.

There are 80 B Pharmacy and Pharm D colleges with 6,620 seats in the eight districts of the region while 12,356 aspirants have registered for the seats.

2nd round begins on Dec 17

The vacant seats for the next round will be released on December 17. The aspirants can submit and confirm the option form for this round between December 18 and 20. The seats will be allotted provisionally on December 22.