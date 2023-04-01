17 Corona patients reported on Saturday

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The corona patients are on a rise while as many as 17 new patients were reported in the city on Saturday. As a result, the number of active patients in the city reached 40 now. It is likely that the number of patients may increase in April and May, opined the health department sources.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has presently given impetus on the testing of the people coming in contact with the corona positive patients and some residents came voluntarily for testing. On Saturday, 196 persons were tested, of which 17 were reported positive. The positivity rate of the city recorded is 8.72 percent.

Corona patients were reported from March 1 onwards. Hence, the corporation has made preparations to tackle the pandemic situation. Presently, the active patients are being treated at their homes and none of them is reported to be serious. As a precaution, CSMC medical officer appealed to the people to avoid going to crowded places and use masks and sanitizers.