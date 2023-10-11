18 delegations submit evidence to Justice Shinde committee

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The five-member committee headed by retired Justice Sandeep Shinde for giving the Maratha - Kunbi certificate to the eligible persons took a review of the work at the divisional commissionerate on Wednesday. The committee minutely studied the criterion from the 667 Maratha - Kunbi registrations in the district. The committee then accepted the available Nizam-Era evidence, family lineage, educational, revenue, agreements documents of the Nizam period, the local Sanads, national documents, and others. In all, 18 delegations and around 70 citizens submitted copies of the evidence of the Maratha-Kunbi registration to the committee. After completing the work in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, the committee proceeded towards Jalna. The meeting will be held at Jalna on October 12.

The committee included retired Justice Shinde, divisional member secretary Madhukarraje Ardar, social justice department joint secretary Subhash Karhade and additional secretary Puja Mankar were present. Similarly, divisional commissionerate unit head Shivaji Shinde, deputy commissioner Jagdish Miniyar, resident deputy district collector Janardan Jadhav, Prabhodaya Muley and others were also present.

Deligations led by Suresh Wakade, Chandrakant Bharat and Ravindra Bansod submitted the evidence. The residents from Soyegaon, Paitan and Sillod had come to submit evidences.

In all, 12 various government departments in the district investigated around 22 lakh documents from earlier than 1967. It included the the revenue, educational, land records and other documents and submitted the report to the committee.

The Maratha Panch Committee from Begumpura showed around 200-year-old brass bowl with the mention of Maratha-Kunbi on it. Many residents of Begumpura are mentioned as Kunbi on their school certificates. This delegation included Nanasaheb Pawar, Kishor Shinde, Prakash Patare, Ajinkya Kale, Ashok Vidhate, Pratibha Jagtap, Sukanya Bhosale and others.

The state Backward Class Commission had conducted a public hearing at Subhedari Guest House regarding the Maratha reservations in 2018. The residents submitted around 30,000 memorandums to the commission. Commission chairman Justice M G Gaikwad, expert member Dr Sarjerao Nimse, Sudhir Thackare, Dr Rajesh Karpe, Rohidas Jadhav and others were present during the hearing.