18 gates of Jayakwadi lifted again

Chhatrapati Sambhajiangart: A total of 18 gates of Jayakwadi Dam, Paithan, were lifted by 1 foot on Tuesday and water was released in the Godavari river basin. The arrival of water in the dam increased again because of rainfall in the catchment area. Because of this, the dam’s storage has reached 98.07 per cent.

Due to the increase in water inflow into Jayakwadi Dam again, the water storage in the dam has reached 98.07 per cent. Branch Engineer Mangesh Shelar said that water is being released with the lifting of 18 gates by 1 foot in the Godaveri basin with 18, 864 cusecs.

It may be noted that with the decrease in inflow at the dam, the discharge into the Godavari river basins has been reduced since Saturday. Out of the 18 gates that were open, 10 were closed on Sunday. However, the inflow into the dam on Monday increased significantly. Therefore, the 10 gates that were closed were lifted again on Tuesday morning.

Now, 18 gates have been lifted by 1 foot and water is being released into the basin of the Godavari river. The water level of the dam is at 1521.65 feet. The total live storage in Marathwada’s biggest water body has reached 2867.247 MCMi. Since June, 69.8017 TMC of water arrived at Dam. Out of this, 10.8257 TMC water was released into the Godavari basin.