18 nomination papers filed for MC elections

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A total of 18 nomination papers were filed for the eight seats of Management Council elections of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University until Saturday.

The eight members of MC will be elected through Senate members. Registrar and Election Returning Officer Dr Bhagwan Sakhle said that the process of filing nomination papers began on February 20 while its last date was February 25.

He said that 18 candidates filed nomination papers for the eight seats in the four Senate categories- Principals, Management Representatives, Teaches and Graduates. The election will be held in Senate’s meeting to be held on March 13.

The scrutiny of the nomination will be done on February 26. The final list of candidates will be displayed on March 6.

The names of some of the candidates who filed nomination papers are as follows; Govind Deshmukh, Dr Meher Pathrikar and Basavraj Mangrule, Dr Ankush Kadam, Dr Munjaba Dhodge, Dr Vikram Khilare, Yogita Hoke Patil, Haridas Somvanshi and Sunil Magre (graduates).

4 candidates to be elected unopposed

There are four seats for the reserved category. A total of one nomination paper was filed in each category. They are SC-Dr Gautam Patil (Principal), ST-Nitin Jadhav,

VJNT-Duttatray Bhange and OBC-Dr Ravikiran Sawant.