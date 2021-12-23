18-year-old youth killed in accident

Aurangabad, Dec 23:

A 18-year-old youth was killed in an accident involving a car and a two wheeler on Undangaon to Golegaon road on Thursday. A case has been registered in Ajanta police station.

According to the police, Vishal Santosh Pandit, a resident of Ghatambri (Sillod) used to visit Golegaon to attend coaching classes. On Thursday, Vishal left Golegaon on his motorcycle (MH-20-AO-2408) for classes. Meanwhile, a car (MH-06- AZ-1698) carrying rice from Golegaon hit Vishal's two-wheeler near a petrol pump near Undangaon. The accident was so severe that both vehicles suffered major damage. Citizens of the area rushed Vishal, who was critically injured, to Sillod in an ambulance for treatment. However, he succumbed to his injuries during treatment. A case has been registered against the driver at Ajanta police station and PSI Ajit Vispute is further investigating the case. Vishal was the only son of journalist Santosh Pandit and Ghatambri Sarpanch Shashikala Pandit.