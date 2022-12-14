19 measles suspected children found

Aurangabad: The outbreak of measles has been increasing in the city for the past few days. As 19 suspected children were found on Wednesday, the number of children has reached 196. The health department has expressed concern as measles suspected children are being found in large numbers. A vaccination campaign is being conducted by the municipal health department to bring measles under control. The number of children with measles is increasing everyday in Nehrunagar, Chikalthana, Naregaon, Masnatpur, Pundliknagar, Shahbazar and Misarwadi. A house-to-house survey is being conducted through the municipal health department. On Wednesday, 7 suspected patients were found in Cantonment, Nehrunagar 5, Naregaon 2, Masnatpur 2, Pundaliknagar 1 and Shahabazar 1.