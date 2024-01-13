1st name extension day to be celebrated today after gate renovation

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) will celebrate its 30th name extension day on January 14.

It may be noted the then vice chancellor of the university Prof R P Nath decided to construct the main entrance test of the university in 1971. The then engineer K C Chhabda developed a university gate in 35 days on ‘load-bearing, on December 30, 1971.

The gate bears witnessesto various movements including Marathwada Vikas Anodoan, university renaming. The then Chief Minister Sharad Pawar did the name extension of the university as ‘Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy from Marathwada Univeristy on January 14, 1994.

The then VC Dr Vithalrao Ghuge along with hundreds of activists displayed the university name extension board. Since then, thousands of people visit the gate every year. Public meetings, conventions, and book exhibitions are also held on this date.

Last year, the then VC Dr Pramod Yeole decided to carry out beautification works from both sides of the gate to avoid any harm from the traffic.

After beautification, former President of the country Ram Nath Kovind dedicated the gate to the public on July 22, 2023. The first name extension day will be celebrated on January 14 after the renovation of the gate. VC Dr Suresh Gosavi who will preside over the main function, said that the gate attached historical importance since its construction.