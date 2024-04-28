1st-time voters speak out: Anticipation builds as youth prepare to cast their votes

By Mehboob Inamdar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: As the upcoming general elections draw near, anticipation surges among first-time voters in the district. For these youths, poised to participate in one of the world's largest democratic exercises, the prospect of casting their vote ignites a sense of excitement. With the Aurangabad Lok Sabha Constituency set for polling on May 13, thousands of young boys and girls below the age of 20 are gearing up to exercise their franchise for the very first time. Amidst the clamour of public discourse urging governmental action, this newspaper sought direct insights from first-time voters. In candid conversations, they share their expectations from their elected representatives, their sentiments about casting their maiden vote, and the significance they attribute to their democratic participation.

Shubh Bagadiya, a young professional feels he is very much enthusiastic to use his democratic right for the first time. “All should vote in the election rather than keep complaining about this or that should have been done. I am happy that I can cast my vote to select a candidate, it does not matter, who is he/she. The water situation in the city has become worse as no representative is seen as serious about it. There should be some kind of traffic streamlining,” he added.

Sayyed Abrar Sadiq, one of the first-time voters of the city and a student said that he is happy that he can now able to exercise his franchise for the first time in the Lok Sabha election. He said youths are not getting scholarships while on the other hand, education and coaching are becoming costly. “ Shrinking jobs is giving rise to unemployment and crime in the district and country. If jobs are given to youths, most of the problems are solved automatically.,” he added.

Venkatesh Bhale said his vote has value like every drop becomes an ocean.

“Something should be done so that new graduates should get employment and contribute to nation-building. As far as local problems are concerned, water has been an issue that has affected the lives of all ages people, including children women, and senior citizens. Voting is important to maintain the democratic system in the country. The problem of unemployment is being ignored by all representatives. No jobs means no money, then how one will be able to avail facilities and technology,” he added.

Vishwajit Mhaske emphasized the pivotal role of elections in sustaining democracy, asserting that every vote holds significance within this framework. He likened the attainment of voting eligibility to gaining entry to a vibrant carnival of civic participation. Mhaske voiced concerns over the diminishing job opportunities in both public and private sectors, highlighting the prevalence of vacancies in government departments due to the unavailability of candidates from specific communities. He advocated for providing opportunities to youths from the general category to fill these positions, emphasizing that the youth are the cornerstone of the nation's future. Mhaske questioned how they could contribute to nation-building without access to employment opportunities.