2 attacked with knife

Aurangabad

Four persons severely beat two persons and injured them with a knife for including their father’s name in a crime case. The incident occured in Shivajinagar on December 20. The accused have been identified as Pratik alias Pinya Sai Khadke, Rohit Pawar and two unidentified men.

Police said, Mustafa alias Sonu Mubarak alias Baba Shaikh (Anandnagar, Garkheda) was standing near a school when the accused came and questioned him why he included the name of a person in a crime case. They injured him with a knife and he sustained head and face injuries. When his brother Altaf tried to intervene, they beat him also. A case has been registered with Pundliknagar police station.