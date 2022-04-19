2 booked for molesting girl

Aurangabad, April 18:

Mukundwadi police booked two persons for molesting a girl and threatening her brother with a knife in Mukundwadi area on Saturday night. The accused has been identified as Bharat alias John Tirthe and one of his accomplice.

The accused went to a house of a worker and threatened him with a knife over some work issue. As the worker went out of the house to seek help from the neighbours. They molested his sister and tried to rape her. However, the girl shouted for help and the accused fled from the scene. PSI Ghunawat is further investigating the case.