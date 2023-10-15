2-day All India Education Conference concludes

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The two-day 13th All India Education Conference jointly organised on 'Education for Sustainable Development: Building an Inclusive India’ by the All India Educational Movement (AIEM) and the Federation of All Maharashtra Minority Education Organisation (FAME) concluded on Sunday.

A technical session on the second day was held in the seminar hall of Maulana Azad College in memory of Dr Rafiq Zakaria. In this, experts guided on employability and development of entrepreneurship skills. Vice Principal Dr M A Bari presided over the programme. Shakib Khusro was also present. Dr Sohail Zakiuddin made an introductory speech.

Motivational speaker Md Saad Siddiqui guided the youths on the skills needed to become employable. Former Deputy Director of Maharashtra Center for Entrepreneurship Development adv Deepak Bhingardev expressed his views on entrepreneurship skill development through various examples. Zila Sainik Welfare Officer Maj (retd) Syeda Firasat said that women should develop their skills in every field of life and move ahead with the thought of leading a new employment-oriented life.

Assistant Professor from Maulana Azad National Urdu University Dr Badr ul Islam expressed his views on how one can contribute to the task of nation-building by becoming skilled socially useful teachers of the future. Shakib Khusro and Dr M A Bari also spoke. Khatik Abdul Rahim proposed a vote of thanks. Khalid Saifuddin, Shaikh Zahoor Khalid, Abu Bakar Rehbar and others worked for the success of the event.