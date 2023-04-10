2-day Atal Bihari Vajpayee 1st MNLU-A National Youth Parliament concludes

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A two-day Bharat Ratna late Atal Bihari Vajpayee 1st MNLU-A National Youth Parliament, 2023 organised by the Maharashtra National Law University, Aurangabad (MNLU-A) was concluded at its Kanchanwadi campus on Sunday evening.

Union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad was the guest of honour for the valedictory ceremony. Vice-Chancellor Dr KVS Sarma and Registrar of the University Dr Dhanaji Jadhav delivered the welcome and introductory address respectively.

Dr Bhagwat Karad interacted with the students and participants. He addressed the participants with detailed information about various issues like electoral reforms, counter-terrorism and climate change.

He also underlined the contribution of Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India for aptly tackling the COVID pandemic and making India resilient when presently our neighbours going through major economic crises. Lokmat Times is media partner of the event.

President Secretary of the event Pranshi Gaur presented a brief report of the two-day conference. Various prizes of the youth parliament were awarded by the minister.

Tejal Deora and Vinayak Tiwari, Vice President and Secretary of the event of the Committee, presented a vote of thanks. Chairman of Vishwakalyan Multistate Cooperative Credit Society Abhishek Jaiswal, also graced the occasion.