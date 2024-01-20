2-day conference on Inclusive Development to begin Jan 24

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MGM University’s Institute of Social Sciences, School of Legal Studies and Research and Institute of Indian and Foreign Languages will jointly host a two-day multidisciplinary national conference on Inclusive Development through Empowerment on January 24 and 25. Lokayukta of Goa (Justice (retd) Ambadas Joshi will inaugurate the conference while the deputy director of Tata Institute of Social Science of Tuljapur Dr Ramesh Jare will grace the valedictory ceremony.

Registrar Dr Ashik Gadekar, dean Dr Rekha Shelke and coordinator Dr Zartab Ansari urged the researchers and scholars of social sciences, legal and languages to attend the event. Those who are interested should register on the given link (https://erp.mgmu.ac.in/asd_EventPublicUserMaster.htm?eventID=85). Researchers, professionals, students, social scientists and thinkers can contribute conceptual and empirical Research Papers on the topics of their interests related to the theme and Sub-themes of the Conference.