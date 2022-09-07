2-day district level Sci exhibition inaugurated

Aurangabad, Sept 7:

The two-day district-level two-day science exhibition was kicked off at Jain International School on Wednesday.

The creativity of school students, through projects on environment-friendly equipment, climate change, health and hygiene, was seen in the science exhibition. The different projects including smart dustbins and cars being displayed by the students have become the cynosure of all eyes.

Education Officer (Secondary) M K Deshmukh inaugurated the science exhibition. A total of 28 secondary schools and 40 primary schools selected from tehsil level exhibition have participated in this exhibition.

Bloc Education Officer Deepali Thaware, Extension Officer Ramesh Thakur, J V Chaure, Manisha Washimbe, Praveen Sonwane, and Shikha Srivastava of The Jain International School were prominent among those who were present.

A science fair, drama festival and elocution competition will be organised on the concluding of the exhibition, at 11 am on September 8.

Meanwhile, Omkar Kolge, Mohsin Nasir Shaikh, Shubham Kolge and Ganesh Satpute from Zilla Parishad School of Gadiwat displayed their model of a smart car which can be driven without a driver.

Guide and teacher Dadasaheb Navpute said that earlier their school's ‘Line Follower Robot Project’ had won third place in an international competition.

Prathamesh Kale, a student of SBES School, displayed a dustbin which can be opened by using an ultrasonic sensor. Also, students of the S B School of Gondegaon presented a project on global warming and its effects.