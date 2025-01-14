2-day exhibition with 300 pictures on bravery of Army inaugurated

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A two-day exhibition of rare photographs of the bravery of the Indian Army, known worldwide for its bravery, and Kargil War, was inaugurated at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University on Tuesday.

Vice Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari inaugurated an exhibition being held in the front hall of the university auditorium today on the university name extension day.

The exhibition has 300 rare paintings and photographs related to the army have been displayed in the exhibition and it is open to all. Management Council Member Kashinath Deodhar and Colo Avadhoot Dhamdhere, Nitin Shastri and Jayaprakash Bhat of Olive Green Ventures Foundation were the chief guests.

Pro-VC Dr Walmik Sarwade, Dr Indira Athawale, Basavraj Mangrule, Registrar Dr Prashant Amrutkar, Dr Kailash Ambhure, and Nitin Jadhav were also present. The exhibition will be concluded in the presence of Col C Sandeep on January 15.