2-day international interdisciplinary multilingual conference begins today

Aurangabad:

The Department of English of Dr Babsaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu), Milind College of Arts, Lokseva College of Arts and Science, Dr Rafiq Zakaria Centre for Higher Learning and Advanced Research (RZCHLAR), Dr Uttam Ambhore Felicitation Committee will jointly organise a two-day international interdisciplinary multilingual conference on ‘Rereading Marginality: History, Politics, Economics, Literature and Culture will be organised at Hotel Vivanta and RZCHLAR on January 20. Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole will preside over the function.

Former director of the Board of College and University Development of Bamu Dr A G Khan, Dr Thirupati Kumar (professor, Hyderabad), Dr K Ahmed Alam (dean, International Standard University, Bangladesh) will be the chief guests while Daya Dissanayke (renowned novelist, Sri Lanka), Principal of Maulana Azad College Dr Mazhar Farooqui, P Bambhore (former general manager, Bank of Maharashtra) will be the guests of honour.

box

Dr Ambhore to be felicitated

Dr Uttam Ambhore, the professor and former head of the English Department of Bamu will be felicitated at the conference for his outstanding services in the field of literature, culture and intellectual discourses.