2-day Jalna District Youth Festival kicks off

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The two-day Jalna District Youth Festival was inaugurated at Senior College of Matsyodari Education Society (MES) at Ambad on Monday.

The university started conducting district-wise youth festivals from this year and the top three teams of each contest will be selected for the Central Youth Festival to be hosted on the campus of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) by the end of the current month.

Vice Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari inaugurated the Jalna District Youth Festival today.

Former Board of College and University Development director of the university and Principal Dr Bhagwatrao Katare, presided over the function.

Lyricist Dr Vinayak Pawar, Management Council Member Principal Dr Bharat Khandare, Director of Students Development Board Dr Kailas Ambhure and College Principal Dr Milind Pandit were present.

VC Dr Fulari honoured Dr Bhagwat Katare with a citation. MES felicitated VC Dr Vijay Phulari for securing a good grade in NAAC accreditation.