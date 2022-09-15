2-day ‘Maha Rojgar Melava’ to be held in Govt ITI; over 100 industries to participate

Aurangabad, Sept 15:

Government Industrial Training Institute (ITI), Railway Station, will conduct a two-day ‘Maha Rojgar Melava’ on September 17 and 18 as part of the celebration of Marathwada Mukti Din’s Amrit Mahotsav and the birthday of Primary Minister Narendra Modi.

The youths who have completed ITI, HSC-Vocational, Engineering diploma and degree courses will get counselling on self-employment, apprenticeship and job opportunities.

Joint-director of Directorate of Vocational Education and Training (DVET) S R Suryavanshi said that youths should participate in ‘Maha Rojgar Melava’ and avail of the opportunity.

Skills, Employment, Entrepreneurship Development Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, and union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad will inaugurate the job fair.

Principal secretary of Skills, Employment, Entrepreneurship and Innovation Department Manish Varma, commissioner of Skill Development Department Dipendrasingh Kushwaha, DVET director Digamber Dalvi and industrialists will attend the programme.

The Rojgar Melava will also have an exhibition in which industrialists will install their stalls. There will be direct recruitment for vacant posts in industries. More than 100 industrial establishments will participate in the exhibition. Different boards, corporations, banks and private institutes and different State and Central Government departments that implement self-employment schemes will guide the participants.