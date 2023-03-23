2-day moot court contest to begin on Mar 25

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: M P Law College will host a two-day national moot court competition on March 25 and 26.

A total of 20 Law colleges from different parts of the county will participate in this competition. The preliminary and the semi-final rounds will be conducted at 9 am and 4 pm on Saturday respectively.

The problem for the preliminary and semi-final round is related to “Anti Defection Law” which was set by Abhishek Shankar Nagtilak, a student from DGB Dayanand Law College, Solapur.

Renowned lawyers from Aurangabad bench of Bombay High Court N K Kakde, Rashmi Kulkarni, Rajendra Godbole, Rahul Joshi, Katneshwarkar P R, Devdutta Palodkar, Ajit Kadethankar, Sandeep Mahajan, Nilesh Ghanekar and Sharad Natu will be the judges for the preliminary round. The top six teams from the preliminary round will be selected for the semi-final round.

Noted lawyers from the HC bench P V Mandlik, V D Sapkal, Anjali Dube and Sanjeev Deshpande for the semi-final.

The top three teams will be selected for the final round which is scheduled at 9 am on March 26. The final round problem is based on reservation quota and it was suggested by Aasim Shakeel Sayyed, a student of DGB Dayanand Law College, Solapur. Justice Kishor C Sant (Judge, HC) and Justice K Vijayalaxmi (former Judge, Andhra Pradesh High Court, Amravati, AP) will be the judges for the final round.